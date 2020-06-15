Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Makemytrip (MMYT) and Vivendi (OtherVIVHY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Makemytrip (MMYT) and Vivendi (VIVHY) with bullish sentiments.

Makemytrip (MMYT)

Nomura analyst Rishit Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Makemytrip on June 11 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is ranked #5475 out of 6674 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Makemytrip is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Vivendi received a Buy rating and a EUR27.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on June 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $27.01 average price target.

