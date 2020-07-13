Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), Chegg (CHGG) and Spark Networks (LOV)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), Chegg (CHGG) and Spark Networks (LOV).

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Imperial Capital analyst David Miller initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.1% success rate. Miller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Sports, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madison Square Garden Entertainment with a $106.71 average price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Jason Celino from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.02, close to its 52-week high of $75.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.9% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, PROS Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.58.

Spark Networks (LOV)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Spark Networks, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1057 out of 6767 analysts.

Spark Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

