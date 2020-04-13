Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Lithia Motors (LAD), Centene (CNC) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lithia Motors (LAD), Centene (CNC) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK) with bullish sentiments.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.8% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Lithia Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.75.

Centene (CNC)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Centene, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.53, close to its 52-week high of $68.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.88, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR upgraded Cinemark Holdings to Buy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.17, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.6% and a 21.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.11.

