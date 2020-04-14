Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Linde (LIN), Equifax (EFX) and CarMax (KMX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Linde (LIN), Equifax (EFX) and CarMax (KMX).

Linde (LIN)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on Linde today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.5% and a 45.0% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $213.63 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equifax (EFX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Equifax today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $129.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Equifax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.29, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

CarMax (KMX)

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Hold rating on CarMax today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.7% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KMX: