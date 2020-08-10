Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Lincoln Edu (LINC) and TEGNA (TGNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lincoln Edu (LINC) and TEGNA (TGNA) with bullish sentiments.

Lincoln Edu (LINC)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln Edu with a $5.42 average price target, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on August 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

TEGNA (TGNA)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

TEGNA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

