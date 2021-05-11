Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Lincoln Edu (LINC) and Magnite (MGNI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lincoln Edu (LINC) and Magnite (MGNI) with bullish sentiments.

Lincoln Edu (LINC)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.24.

Moldow has an average return of 21.5% when recommending Lincoln Edu.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1273 out of 7499 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln Edu with a $10.25 average price target, a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Magnite (MGNI)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Magnite today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.17, a 98.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

