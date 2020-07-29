Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Medifast (MED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Medifast (MED) with bullish sentiments.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.4% and a 32.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.32.

Medifast (MED)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson assigned a Buy rating to Medifast today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $163.59, close to its 52-week high of $170.42.

Anderson has an average return of 34.1% when recommending Medifast.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #810 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medifast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.00.

