Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) with bullish sentiments.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Sirius XM Holdings, and Cumulus Media.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

In a report released today, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.36.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #2535 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ALX Oncology Holdings with a $54.00 average price target, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

