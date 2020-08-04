Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Lawson Products (LAWS) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lawson Products (LAWS) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Lawson Products (LAWS)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Lawson Products, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Lawson Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1658.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1725.33, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1500.00 price target.

