Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: LATAM Airlines (LTM) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on LATAM Airlines (LTM) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

LATAM Airlines (LTM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Hold rating on LATAM Airlines today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Linenberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico SA de CV, and Allegiant Travel Company.

LATAM Airlines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

In a report released today, Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuhrman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Fuhrman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Barnes & Noble Education, The Lovesac Company, and Waitr Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.