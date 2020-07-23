Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) with bullish sentiments.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 79.5% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Wyndham Destinations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $55.73 average price target, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinder Morgan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.62, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg reiterated a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 42.0% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Helmerich & Payne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baker Hughes Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.17, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

