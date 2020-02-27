Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: L Brands (LB) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L Brands (LB) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) with bullish sentiments.

L Brands (LB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on L Brands yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.75, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Sinclair Broadcast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $148.00 average price target, which is a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

