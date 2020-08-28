Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Kar Auction Services (KAR) and The Hackett Group (HCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kar Auction Services (KAR) and The Hackett Group (HCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Kar Auction Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Northcoast Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The Hackett Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

