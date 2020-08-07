Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Pra Group (PRAA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Kansas City Southern (KSU), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Pra Group (PRAA).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $187.84, close to its 52-week high of $195.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.29, representing a -8.3% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $29.05 average price target, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$46.00 price target.

Pra Group (PRAA)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.66, close to its 52-week high of $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Pra Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

