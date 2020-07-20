Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Dish Network (DISH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Dish Network (DISH).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern on July 17 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $163.54 average price target, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Dish Network (DISH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Altice Usa, and ViacomCBS.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on July 16, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

