Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and McDonald’s (MCD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and McDonald’s (MCD).

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways received a Hold rating and a $24.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07, close to its 52-week high of $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 59.3% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

JetBlue Airways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.38.

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Darden.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.50, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

