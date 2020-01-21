Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: JB Hunt (JBHT) and Netflix (NFLX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JB Hunt (JBHT) and Netflix (NFLX).

JB Hunt (JBHT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

JB Hunt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.29, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Netflix. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $339.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $365.85 average price target, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Wedbush also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NFLX: