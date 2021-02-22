Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Jack In The Box (JACK), Booz Allen (BAH) and Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Jack In The Box (JACK), Booz Allen (BAH) and Boyd Gaming (BYD).

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.50, close to its 52-week high of $104.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $111.50 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Booz Allen (BAH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.71.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.50.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boyd Gaming with a $57.86 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

