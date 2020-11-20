Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Jack In The Box (JACK) and WW International (WW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Jack In The Box (JACK) and WW International (WW).

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.89, close to its 52-week high of $94.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $100.00 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

WW International (WW)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on WW International, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

