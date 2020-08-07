Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Jack In The Box (JACK) and Republic Services (RSG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jack In The Box (JACK) and Republic Services (RSG) with bullish sentiments.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.51, close to its 52-week high of $93.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Jack In The Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.17, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.00.

