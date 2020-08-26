Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Jack In The Box (JACK) and Chegg (CHGG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jack In The Box (JACK) and Chegg (CHGG) with bullish sentiments.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.77, close to its 52-week high of $93.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigned a Buy rating to Chegg today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.48.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 78.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $95.73 average price target.

