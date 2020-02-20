Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Jack In The Box (JACK) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Jack In The Box (JACK) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.2% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $159.75 average price target, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.