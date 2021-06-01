Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Invesque (OtherMHIVF) and Chipotle (CMG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Invesque (MHIVF) and Chipotle (CMG).

Invesque (MHIVF)

In a report issued on May 14, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Invesque, with a price target of $2.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 78.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Invesque with a $2.63 average price target, which is a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, BMO Capital also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report issued on May 24, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1371.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1663.67, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

