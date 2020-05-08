Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: International Seaways (INSW), AutoWeb (AUTO) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on International Seaways (INSW), AutoWeb (AUTO) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI).

International Seaways (INSW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

AutoWeb (AUTO)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on AutoWeb, with a price target of $1.15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.01, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 30.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

AutoWeb has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.15, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.38.

Sharma has an average return of 3.9% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #3894 out of 6531 analysts.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25.

