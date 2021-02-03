Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: IMAX (IMAX) and Entercom Communications (ETM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IMAX (IMAX) and Entercom Communications (ETM) with bullish sentiments.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report issued on March 18, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on IMAX, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.80, close to its 52-week high of $20.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $22.48 average price target, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Entercom Communications (ETM)

In a report issued on March 18, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Entercom Communications, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.75, close to its 52-week high of $5.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, CuriosityStream, and Cumulus Media.

Entercom Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, representing a -9.8% downside. In a report issued on January 19, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

