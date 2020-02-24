Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK) and Liberty LiLAC Group (LILAK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK) and Liberty LiLAC Group (LILAK) with bullish sentiments.

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.82.

Liberty LiLAC Group (LILAK)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty LiLAC Group on February 21 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Liberty LiLAC Group.

