Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: IBI Group (OtherIBIBF) and CCL Industries (OtherCCDBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IBI Group (IBIBF) and CCL Industries (CCDBF) with bullish sentiments.

IBI Group (IBIBF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group today and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.13, close to its 52-week high of $5.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 76.5% success rate. Nazir covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, SNC-Lavalin Group, and Stantec.

IBI Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.85, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Furaz Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries today and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.48.

Ahmad has an average return of 10.7% when recommending CCL Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is ranked #1242 out of 7050 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $45.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.