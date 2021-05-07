Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hyatt Hotels (H), Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hyatt Hotels (H), Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH).

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyatt Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $76.18, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Shift4 Payments. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift4 Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.00, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.07, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ruth’s Hospitality with a $33.00 average price target, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

