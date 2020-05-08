Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hyatt Hotels (H) and ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hyatt Hotels (H) and ViacomCBS (VIAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.64, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.42, close to its 52-week low of $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 42.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

ViacomCBS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.69, which is a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

