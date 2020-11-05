Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hyatt Hotels (H) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hyatt Hotels (H) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyatt Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $50.67, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on October 22, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $52.00 price target.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Shift4 Payments today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift4 Payments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.56.

