Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hyatt Hotels (H) and Gaia (GAIA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hyatt Hotels (H) and Gaia (GAIA).

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00, which is a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gaia (GAIA)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gaia, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.