Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Huya (HUYA) and Zillow Group (ZG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Huya (HUYA) and Zillow Group (ZG).

Huya (HUYA)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Huya today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Ehang Holdings Ltd, and Niu Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huya with a $23.00 average price target.

Zillow Group (ZG)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.38, close to its 52-week low of $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #5544 out of 6127 analysts.

Zillow Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.94.

