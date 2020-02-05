Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Humana (HUM), Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Humana (HUM), Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND).

Humana (HUM)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $342.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Addus Homecare, UnitedHealth, and LHC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $392.95 average price target, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Ralph Lauren, and Tiffany & Co.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.05, close to its 52-week high of $53.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

