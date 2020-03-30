Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Humana (HUM) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Humana (HUM) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) with bullish sentiments.

Humana (HUM)

In a report issued on March 27, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $297.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humana is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $408.00, a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Airlines on March 27 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.79, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.14, which is a 135.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

