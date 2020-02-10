Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hub Group (HUBG), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Genpact (G)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hub Group (HUBG), ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and Genpact (G).

Hub Group (HUBG)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.00, close to its 52-week high of $60.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hub Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released today, James Ainley from Citigroup initiated coverage with a Sell rating on ARAMARK Holdings and a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ainley is ranked #5248 out of 5881 analysts.

ARAMARK Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.20.

Genpact (G)

Cowen & Co. analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Buy rating on Genpact today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 75.9% success rate. Bergin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genpact is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.17, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.