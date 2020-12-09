Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: H&R Block (HRB) and Walt Disney (DIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on H&R Block (HRB) and Walt Disney (DIS) with bullish sentiments.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital upgraded Walt Disney to Buy, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.72, close to its 52-week high of $154.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 91.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $163.24 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

