Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: H&R Block (HRB) and Atento (ATTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on H&R Block (HRB) and Atento (ATTO) with bullish sentiments.

H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on H&R Block, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.50, close to its 52-week low of $20.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Hold with an average price target of $25.25.

Atento (ATTO)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Atento today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Atento.

