Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Home Depot (HD) and Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Home Depot (HD) and Thomson Reuters (TRI).

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.38, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Best Buy Co, and Dollar Tree.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $253.56 average price target, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.65, close to its 52-week high of $82.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thomson Reuters is a Hold with an average price target of $76.65, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report issued on February 12, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

