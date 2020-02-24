Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hms Holdings (HMSY), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hms Holdings (HMSY), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI).

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.07, close to its 52-week low of $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Catasys, and Teladoc.

Hms Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.63, close to its 52-week low of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Quadrani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Quadrani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.56, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $42.86 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

