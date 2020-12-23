Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Rollins (ROL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Rollins (ROL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Hms Holdings on December 21 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $36.67 average price target, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

Rollins (ROL)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Rollins on December 21 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.85, close to its 52-week high of $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rollins with a $34.17 average price target.

