Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Dish Network (DISH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Dish Network (DISH) with bullish sentiments.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings on November 6 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Dish Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

