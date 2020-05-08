Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Wingstop (WING) and PPD (PPD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Wingstop (WING) and PPD (PPD).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.25, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $118.36 average price target, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report issued on May 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

PPD (PPD)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on PPD, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PPD with a $30.69 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

