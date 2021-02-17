Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and PAE (PAE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and PAE (PAE).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.61, close to its 52-week high of $116.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 67.2% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.00.

PAE (PAE)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PAE. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PAE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

