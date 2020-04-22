Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Halliburton (HAL), Hms Holdings (HMSY) and CCL Industries (OtherCCDBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Halliburton (HAL), Hms Holdings (HMSY) and CCL Industries (CCDBF).

Halliburton (HAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton on April 20 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.0% and a 26.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Hold with an average price target of $8.38, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Hms Holdings on April 20 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.