Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: GSE Systems (GVP), Boxlight (BOXL) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GSE Systems (GVP), Boxlight (BOXL) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) with bullish sentiments.

GSE Systems (GVP)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on GSE Systems, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GSE Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Boxlight (BOXL)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Boxlight yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boxlight with a $6.00 average price target.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.29, close to its 52-week low of $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tufin Software Technologies with a $12.00 average price target.

