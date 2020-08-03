Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on July 29 and set a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.0% and a 30.7% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Orion Group Holdings, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock with a $13.80 average price target.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Broadband, with a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Liberty Broadband has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

In a report released today, Gabe Moreen from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Moreen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Moreen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.60, a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

