Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Charles River Labs (CRL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Charles River Labs (CRL).

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.60.

Meuler has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Grand Canyon Education.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is ranked #982 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.75, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released yesterday, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.63, close to its 52-week high of $57.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Jack In The Box.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $45.50, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Charles River Labs yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $289.46, close to its 52-week high of $303.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, IQVIA Holdings, and Syneos Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $302.40, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

