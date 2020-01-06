Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: GP Strategies (GPX) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GP Strategies (GPX) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) with bullish sentiments.

GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on GP Strategies, with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GP Strategies with a $19.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09, close to its 52-week high of $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.