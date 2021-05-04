Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: GP Strategies (GPX) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GP Strategies (GPX) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) with bullish sentiments.

GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on GP Strategies, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.13, close to its 52-week high of $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 53.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.38, close to its 52-week high of $163.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexstar Media Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NXST: