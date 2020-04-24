Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Global Ship Lease (GSL), WW International (WW) and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Global Ship Lease (GSL), WW International (WW) and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) with bullish sentiments.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.5% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

Global Ship Lease has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

WW International (WW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on WW International today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.57.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report issued on April 10, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

